Evelyn Dorothy Locatelli
March 14, 1933 - October 2, 2019
Evelyn Dorothy Locatelli, born in Moss Landing March 14, 1933. She passed away at age 86 on October 2, 2019. Evelyn was the youngest of 5 children born to Joseph and Rose Avila. She was beloved wife of the late Gabriel Locatelli. She was an excellent cook, seamstress, artist and homemaker.
She is survived by her sons, Gabriel and John Locatelli; daughter, Gail Fosse; grandchildren: Nicolas Locatelli, Jennifer Dunwell, Adam Fosse, and Scott Fosse; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ava, Sean, Shane , Evelyn and Joelle. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service on Monday, October 7 at 10:00 a.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc, 1840 S Center Ave, Los Banos, California, Graveside service and reception to follow. The family invites donations in Evelyn's name to The , 550 W. Alluvial, Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93711.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 5, 2019