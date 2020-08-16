Evelyn McCaughey passed away one week short of her 91st birthday after a long illness. She loved her family, her church, her students, her community. She was a longtime elementary teacher for Merced City Schools (Hoover & Sheehy) and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School. She was the former corresponding secretary for Merced NAACP and appointed member of School Integration Task Force in 1970s. A faithful Member of the Daughters of the Holy Spirit and prison ministry through St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Merced.She was married for 66 years to Joe McCaughey. Survived by her husband Joseph, daughters Anne, Patricia and Phyllis, grandson Evan Freeman and son-in-law Walter Freeman, sister and brother-in-law Sheila and Vern Berkompas, and several nieces and nephews.Burial was private. Written condolences are appreciated by the family, and can be sent to Ivers and Alcorn Funeral Home, 901 W. Main St., Merced CA 95340. She loves you all, and you know it!