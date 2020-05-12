Evelyn MirandaOct 21, 1936 - Apr 30, 2020Evelyn Miranda, age 83, of Los Banos, passed away on April 30th, 2020 at her home with her loving husband at her side.Evelyn was born October 21st, 1936 in Tulare, California to parents Antonio and Mary Sousa. She married Joe Miranda of Los Banos in 1956. Together they raised their seven children and was an active member of the community. She worked for the Los Banos School District then later she and Joe took over Deluxe Cleaners where they worked together until they retired in 2014. During that time, she and Joe sponsored many local youth sports teams and donated to many local organizations and taught catechism for St. Josephs Church for many years. Evelyn enjoyed the holidays and spending time with family, especially the weekly family Sunday dinners she would host.Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Mary Sousa, her brother Antonio Sousa Jr, and her son Joey Miranda. She is survived by her husband Joe Miranda, her sisters Mary Gomes and Carmen Miranda, her children Dedreian (Rene) Erratchu, Sheila (Greg) Weaver, Andrew (Shannon) Miranda, Rodney (Kim) Miranda, Cindy (Victor) Jorge, and Jeffrey Miranda as well as 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.A private burial service will be held at Los Banos Cemetery and a Memorial Mass will be held at a future date to be announced.