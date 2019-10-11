|
|
|
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
|
Rosary
View Map
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
|
Funeral Mass
View Map
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Everett Cosby Cavanah
Dec 20, 1934 - Oct 1, 2019
Everett Cavanah 84, a 45 year resident of Los Banos, CA passed away the afternoon of October 1, 2019 at the Alexander Cohen Hospice in Hughson, CA. Everett is survived by his wife Rose Marie Cavanah, his sister Anna Lee Calvert, his son David Cavanah (Regina), daughter Linda Vonk (James), grandchildren Shana Cavanah, Kendra Cavanah, Jonette Benavidas, Andrew Cavanah (Autumn), Desiree Foxx (Trevor), Lisa and Karl, plus10 great grandchildren. Everett was also the cherished stepfather to Rose Marie's children Fred Moitoza (Rosemary), Tina Souza (Gary) and Sandra Culley. Everett was also beloved by all his step grandchildren Christopher Moitoza, Matthew Moitoza (Mariah), Michael Souza, Hayley Souza and Jessica Crandall (David). Everett's sons Robert Cavanah and Richard Cavanah, his parents Rudy and Myrtle Cavanah, and brother Bill Cavanah preceded him to their ﬁnal rest. Everett was born in Henderson, Kentucky, and lived there during his childhood years with his mother and in close proximity to his respected grandparents. During his later childhood and early teen years Everett spent some years in rural upper Michigan with an aunt and uncle. He spent some of his mid-teen years in Detroit with his Father. Sometime in his mid-teen years some uncertainty developed around his living circumstances. At that point Everett decided to go out on his own. After a couple of hardscrabble years, Everett was encouraged by his kindly employer to pursue his ambition to join the U.S. Air Force. He enlisted at 17 and worked toward his goal of becoming a gunner in the strategic bomber forces. Over the next 22 years he succeeded beyond his expectations. The two historic periods in US history that shaped Everett's Air Force career were the Cold War and the Vietnam war. After enlistment Everett quickly became a gunner in SAC's (Strategic Air Command) strategic nuclear B-36 and B-52 bomber forces. Everett racked up thousands of hours of ﬂight time with all the training, practice, and actual missions to the Russian border and back. Everett had dozens of stories of mishaps, accidents, and humorous incidents to relate to his friends and family. Over the years Everett advanced rapidly gaining more and more responsibility, and higher and higher rank ﬁnally achieving the highest enlisted rank possible, Chief Master Sargent (eight Stripes). Eventually Everett found himself among the strategic planners of the bombing of North Vietnam. Serving rotating tours, living and working in a bunker where the missions were planned on the island of Guam, Everett became an important planner and briefer for the crews of these missions. During this period Everett would frequently take the place of gunners under his leadership on many bombing missions over the objection of superior officers. He claimed the uneventful portions of these dangerous missions were practically the only chance he had to sleep for weeks on end. These were dangerous missions, and Everett probably remembered every gunner that was lost. In 1968 Everett was posted at Castle Air Base, and took command of the Gunnery and Electronics school at the base that trained and educated all of SAC's B-52 gunners. After Everett's retirement from the Air Force in 1974 he took a position as an electronics trouble shooter for a local electronics company. His last professional endeavor was to start his own business, Los Banos Radio Communications, where he sold and repaired business radios for two way communication for businesses, farms, and government agencies before the age of cell phones. Incidentally, Everett's business was likely the ﬁrst to sell cell phones in Los Banos. His later years were ﬁlled with family, friends, and electronic tinkering and inventing. His favorite hobby and topic of conversation was target shooting with his favored .45 caliber 1911 Government Model. He was regarded by others (and himself) as an accomplished shooter. Everett's unselﬁsh heart and benevolent manner made him welcome where ever he went. He will be universally missed. A Visitation will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 9:00 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel, 1840 S. Center Ave., Los Banos followed by the Holy Rosary at 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Church, 1621 Center Ave., Los Banos. The Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 am at St. Joseph's Church. Burial at Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel–Los Banos.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|