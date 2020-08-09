Everett Leon JonesMARCH 2, 1941 - AUG 3, 2020Everett Leon Jones, born March 2, 1941 passed away August 3, 2020 at home in Merced. Everett worked as a tire salesman and was known in the community as the "Honey Man". He was a loving husband, father and friend. Everett loved old western movies and was a huge fan of John Wayne. He had the ability "to sell ice to the Eskimos". He was a friend to all and no one was considered a stranger. Everett had the "Gift of Gab" and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone.Everett is survived by his wife Sherry Lynn Jones; his children, Ray, Curtis, Charles Jones and Virginia Elwell; his step-children, Connie Sue Soto Longo; his brothers, Glen, Wayne and Edward Jones and his sisters, Connie Jane and Linda Izzy.