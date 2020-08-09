1/1
Everett Jones
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Everett's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Everett Leon Jones
MARCH 2, 1941 - AUG 3, 2020
Everett Leon Jones, born March 2, 1941 passed away August 3, 2020 at home in Merced. Everett worked as a tire salesman and was known in the community as the "Honey Man". He was a loving husband, father and friend. Everett loved old western movies and was a huge fan of John Wayne. He had the ability "to sell ice to the Eskimos". He was a friend to all and no one was considered a stranger. Everett had the "Gift of Gab" and could easily strike up a conversation with anyone.
Everett is survived by his wife Sherry Lynn Jones; his children, Ray, Curtis, Charles Jones and Virginia Elwell; his step-children, Connie Sue Soto Longo; his brothers, Glen, Wayne and Edward Jones and his sisters, Connie Jane and Linda Izzy.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved