Faustino Ayala
Faustino (Tino) Ayala Sr.
July 16, 1931- June 27, 2020
Faustino (Tino) Ayala Sr.
July 16, 1931 -June 27, 2020

Faustino (Tino) Ayala age 88, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving wife Anita (Annie) Ayala. Tino was born on July 16, 1931 in Merced CA. He met Annie in High school at a local dance and graduated from Merced High in 1950. Shortly after graduation, Tino joined the United States Army and was stationed at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Tino was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne where he was a medic and completed jungle training in Panama. Tino and Annie were married on September 12th, 1953 and raised three children; Tino Jr., Andrew and Maria Ayala. Many came to know Tino as an iconic patron of downtown Merced where he owned and operated Tino's Progressive Hairstyling since 1955. After 64 years of hard work and dedication, Tino retired on July 31st 2019. Tino was a avid golfer, he enjoyed going to church, and traveling with close friends and family. He was known for his love and kindness to all that he came in contact with him throughout his lifetime. He will be greatly missed by his children, grandchildren, and many members of the Merced community. A private family service will be held on Thursday July 9th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church.

www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 7, 2020
RIP Uncle Tino, we all will love and miss you. While we will cherish you, we know you're in a better place.
Michael Roller
Family
