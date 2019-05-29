Felix Urbina Bocanegra passed away in Alpaugh, CA, on May 12, 2019. He was born on June 11, 1945 in Weslaco, Texas. He graduated from Livingston High School. He was the son of Demetrio Perales Bocanegra and Juana Urbina Bocanegra. Felix in survived by his only daughter Lisa Ventura. Grandchildren Esteban and Juan Bracamontes. Great grandchildren Valeria, Esteban Jr., Alessia, and Elexus Bracamontes. Siblings Natividad Bocanegra of Livingston, CA, Celestino Bocanegrs of Edinburg, TX, Angela B. Garza of Atwater, CA, Maria B. Hernandez of Livingston, CA, and Teresa B. Urrutia of Atwater, CA. Preceded in death by his parents, grandchildren Adam and Ray Bracamontes, son in law Frederick Ventura and siblings Juanito, Juan Sr., Demetrio Jr. Bocanega and Ninfa B. Moreno.
Visitation will beheld on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm with a Rosary starting at 7pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 3050 Winton Way in Atwater. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Livingston with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 29, 2019