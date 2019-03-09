Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Felix Lorenzo Calderon

"Uncle Funk"

Nov 20, 1956 - Mar 3, 2019

Felix Calderon was born November 20, 1956 to Andres and Maria Calderon in Chihuahua, Mexico and passed away on March 3, 2019 in Modesto, California.

Felix was an auto mechanic for over 50 years and loved working on cars. He also loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He also loved music, dancing and going to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk during the summer.

Felix was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Calderon and his sister Lori. He is survived by his children: Ester Vega, Felix Valentine Calderon, Graciela Angelita Morales, Samuel Enrique Calderon, Sylvia Lilly Calderon, his father, Andres Calderon, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his brother, Victor Calderon, sisters: Lucy Valencia, Rosie Calderon, Gabriela Zamarripa, and Cecilia Tapetillo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.

www.cvobituaries.com





Felix Lorenzo Calderon"Uncle Funk"Nov 20, 1956 - Mar 3, 2019Felix Calderon was born November 20, 1956 to Andres and Maria Calderon in Chihuahua, Mexico and passed away on March 3, 2019 in Modesto, California.Felix was an auto mechanic for over 50 years and loved working on cars. He also loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He also loved music, dancing and going to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk during the summer.Felix was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Calderon and his sister Lori. He is survived by his children: Ester Vega, Felix Valentine Calderon, Graciela Angelita Morales, Samuel Enrique Calderon, Sylvia Lilly Calderon, his father, Andres Calderon, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his brother, Victor Calderon, sisters: Lucy Valencia, Rosie Calderon, Gabriela Zamarripa, and Cecilia Tapetillo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery. Funeral Home Whitton Family Funeral Service

740 W. 19th St.

Merced , CA 95340

209-384-1119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close