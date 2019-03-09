Felix Lorenzo Calderon
"Uncle Funk"
Nov 20, 1956 - Mar 3, 2019
Felix Calderon was born November 20, 1956 to Andres and Maria Calderon in Chihuahua, Mexico and passed away on March 3, 2019 in Modesto, California.
Felix was an auto mechanic for over 50 years and loved working on cars. He also loved to fish and spend time with his grandchildren. He also loved music, dancing and going to Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk during the summer.
Felix was preceded in death by his mother, Maria Calderon and his sister Lori. He is survived by his children: Ester Vega, Felix Valentine Calderon, Graciela Angelita Morales, Samuel Enrique Calderon, Sylvia Lilly Calderon, his father, Andres Calderon, 15 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, his brother, Victor Calderon, sisters: Lucy Valencia, Rosie Calderon, Gabriela Zamarripa, and Cecilia Tapetillo, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA 95340
209-384-1119
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 9, 2019