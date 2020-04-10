Felix G. Orona
September 28, 1944 April 2, 2020
Felix Orona, 75 of Visalia, Ca., passed away Thursday the 2nd of April. He was born the 28th of September 1944 in Bakersfield, California to the late Tomasa Lugo.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Tomasa Lugo, and two sisters, Maria Saldana of Livingston, Ca. and Josie Calleros of Los Banos, Ca.
Felix is survived by his daughters Tomasa Orona, Sacramento, Ca., Inez Orona Benitez, Fresno Ca., and Janie Dolores Gutierrez, Cromwell, Indiana; Siblings; Tom Garcia, San Antonio, Tx., Antonia Garza, Merced Ca., Lorenzo Calleros and Eva Rose Suarez, of Los Banos, Ca., Five grandchildren; Nicholas, Joshua, Fresno, Ca., Elaine, Jesse and Arthur of Cromwell, In., and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 10, 2020