Nov 20, 1937 - Mar 20, 2019

Felix Joseph Proletti Jr. was born on November 20, 1937 in Merced, California to Felix and Emily Proletti. He passed away on March 20, 2019 in Chowchilla, California.

Felix lived in El Nido, California where he was a Dairy farmer. In his spare time he loved going to the casinos. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Felix is preceded in death by both parents, his wife Olive Belle Proletti, brother Joey Proletti, and sister Phyllis Flemming. He is survived by his sister Emily McCormick, son Felix Proletti III, daughter Beverly Alvis, step-sons Joe Baird, Larry Baird, 7 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

There will be a visitation held on Thursday March 28, 2019 from 4pm-7pm with the recitation of the Rosary at 6pm at Palm Memorial Worden Chapel 140 S. 6th street, Chowchilla, California. A Graveside service will be on Friday March 29, 2019 at 2pm at Chowchilla Cemetery District 23359 Road 14 ½, Chowchilla, California.

Arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, Chowchilla, California.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 27, 2019

