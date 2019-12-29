Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 10:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Evergreen Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Fern Farthing

September 14, 1926 - December 21, 2019

Fern Farthing was born on September 14, 1926 in San Jose, California and passed away on December 21, 2019 in Merced, California where she was a resident for 90 years.

Fern was a strong and vibrant person, who loved to cook and entertain family and friends. Her life was full of love and laughter. She grew up in Merced and went to Eschscholtzia School, a one-room school house, and then to Merced High School. She married the love of her life Ross Farthing in 1945. They celebrated 66 years of marriage. They enjoyed camping at the ocean and traveling to visit family in Arizona. They also had great fun fishing and water skiing with family and friends on their boat. As members of the "Nutty Niners" camping club, they camped all over Northern California and made many life-long friends. Fern was a member of many organizations over the years, most recently the Merced Women's Club and the Merced Senior Club. Fern is the last surviving sibling in a family of nine children. She was very close to her brothers and sisters and her large extended family. Fern always had a beloved dog at her side and is survived by her rescued Maltipoo, Bambi.

Fern is survived by her daughter Linda Snelling, grandchildren Emily and Matthew (Valerie) Snelling. She also leaves behind her great grandchildren Esme Snelling, Jude Snelling and Alia Craig.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ross Farthing, parents Percy and Myrtle Helsby, brothers, Fred, Jack, Bert and sisters Vera, Opal, Elma, Ruth and Jean.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341 with a graveside service following at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park located at 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Beginnings for Merced County Animals

