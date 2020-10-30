Flora Beatrice CritesNov 13, 1923 - Oct 26, 2020Flora Beatrice Crites passed away peacefully Monday, October 26, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a resident of California for 60 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working out in her garden.Flora is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, James W. Crites, sons James E. Crites, Scott W. Crites (Sybill) and granddaughter Chrissy. She is survived by her son, Jerry A. Crites (Nancy), grandson Philip (Gina), granddaughters, Kelly, Tara (Jerry), Jessica, Roseann, daughter-in-law Rosemary, and numerous great and great-great grandchldren.At Flora's request, there will be no funeral services.