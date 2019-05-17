Florence Marie Machado
June 10, 1936 - May 6, 2019
Florence Marie Machado, 82, a longtime resident of Los Banos, passed away peacefully at Good Samaritan hospital in San Jose, CA on Monday, May 6, 2019.
She was born of the late Antione and Gertrude (Freitas) Ferreira on June 10, 1936 in Los Banos, CA.
She met the love of her life Hamilton Machado and married him.
She was a member of YLI, Golden Agers, UPPEC and SPRSI. She enjoyed doing word search books and loved being around family. She loved her dog Missy. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Florence is preceded in death by her parents, husband Hamilton Machado, son Joseph Machado and some siblings.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, god children and many friends.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 5 pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7pm. The Funeral Mass is at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Los Banos at 10:00 am on Monday, May 20, 2019. Burial at the Los Banos Cemetery District. Services are entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 17, 2019