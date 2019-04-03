Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frances Boykin. View Sign

Frances Dyer Boykin

Feb 3, 1921 - March 28, 2019

Frances Boykin died peacefully in her sleep in Merced March 28 at age 98. A memorial service for her will be held at Berkeley Avenue Baptist Church, 2813 North Berkeley Avenue, Turlock, at 10:00 am on Saturday, April 13,

Frances Dyer Boykin was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, in 1921 and moved around the South with her family as a child. She earned her bachelor's degree at Baylor University in Texas, where she met divinity student John D. Boykin. They were married in May 1943 and had three children. The family lived in Louisville, Kentucky, then moved to California in 1956.

She worked as a secretary for the Southern Baptist Foundation in Fresno before getting her teaching credential at Fresno State. She taught elementary school in Fresno 1962-64, at Shaffer and Bellevue elementary schools in Atwater 1965-74, and later in Santa Barbara. She and Rev. Boykin lived in Fresno, Atwater, Santa Barbara, Turlock, and Merced. Rev. Boykin pastored churches in those cities as well as Snelling and Dos Palos.

In retirement, Frances loved to cook, garden, read, collect commemorative plates, and serve on the Santa Barbara grand jury. She was the photographer of newborn babies at Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock for 12 years. Her family was especially proud that she overcame a lifelong fear of water to take a water aerobics class in Turlock. She doted on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Frances is survived by her two sons, James Michael Boykin (Susan) of Merced and John Boykin (Laura) of Belmont; grandchildren Nicholas Boykin of Berkeley and Joe Wilkinson of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and great-granddaughters Mayzie and Ava Wilkinson of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and sister Dorothy Bullock of Athens, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband; her daughter, Margaret Sharon Underwood; and brother, Julian Dyer.

Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 3, 2019

