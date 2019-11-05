Frances Charlene Goularte
Oct 25, 1935 - Oct 17, 2019
Frances Goularte was born in Ardmore, OK to Charles R. Smith and Myrtle F. Hammett-Smith on October 25, 1935. She passed away in Turlock, CA on October 17, 2019, at the age of 83.
Frances owned a laundromat for 10 years. She loved roses, camping, and spending time in the outdoors. Frances was preceded in death by her parents, her husband George, her twin sister, and daughter Charlotte. She is survived by her four children: Billy (Camille), Robert (Barbara), Michael (Gerry), and Dewana. She also leaves behind numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Graveside Service for Frances will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Merced Cemetery District.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 5, 2019