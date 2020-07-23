1/1
Francis Hughes
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Francis Joseph (Butch) Hughes
FEB 13, 1941 - July 21, 2020
Francis Joseph (Butch) Hughes beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor and friend passed through the gates of heaven at his home surrounded by his family on July 21st at the age of 79.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Regina, brother Robert, sister Marlene and daughter Paula. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Mary Ann. He is lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren and his sister, Geraldine.
Together Butch and Mary Ann share five children: Julie (Scott), Karen (Michael), Walter (Naiomi), Carrie (David), and Bret (Amanda). They have seven grandchildren: Clark, Bryce, Garrett, Miles, Kendall, Amena, and Cooper.
Butch was born on February 13, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. His family moved to Southern California and he attended Pius X High School. He played baseball at Cerritos College and Cal Poly Pomona. He was drafted by the then "Milwaukee Braves" in 1962. He played professionally for three years. He then began a career in teaching and coaching. Butch became the head baseball coach at Merced College in 1971. He guided his teams to seven state championships in the span of just 10 years. Butch went on to coach with the following organizations: the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Colorado Rockies. He was also an envoy for Major League Baseball in Europe.
A dedicated man of Christ, Butch was humbled to serve as a volunteer for many local charities. As a coach, teacher and mentor he was able to positively impact the lives of many. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of strength, determination, and compassion as well as a love for Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 24th at 10:00am outdoors on the grounds of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue Merced, California 95340. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Please bring a face mask and a chair. Casual attire is encouraged. If you are unable to attend, please know we understand.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Butch Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund". Donations may be mailed to 109 Laughing Gull Lane Hampstead, NC 28443.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved