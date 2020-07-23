Francis Joseph (Butch) HughesFEB 13, 1941 - July 21, 2020Francis Joseph (Butch) Hughes beloved husband, father, grandfather, coach, mentor and friend passed through the gates of heaven at his home surrounded by his family on July 21st at the age of 79.Butch was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Regina, brother Robert, sister Marlene and daughter Paula. He is survived by his wife of 27 years Mary Ann. He is lovingly remembered by his children, grandchildren and his sister, Geraldine.Together Butch and Mary Ann share five children: Julie (Scott), Karen (Michael), Walter (Naiomi), Carrie (David), and Bret (Amanda). They have seven grandchildren: Clark, Bryce, Garrett, Miles, Kendall, Amena, and Cooper.Butch was born on February 13, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. His family moved to Southern California and he attended Pius X High School. He played baseball at Cerritos College and Cal Poly Pomona. He was drafted by the then "Milwaukee Braves" in 1962. He played professionally for three years. He then began a career in teaching and coaching. Butch became the head baseball coach at Merced College in 1971. He guided his teams to seven state championships in the span of just 10 years. Butch went on to coach with the following organizations: the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies, San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics, Montreal Expos, Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Colorado Rockies. He was also an envoy for Major League Baseball in Europe.A dedicated man of Christ, Butch was humbled to serve as a volunteer for many local charities. As a coach, teacher and mentor he was able to positively impact the lives of many. He leaves behind a lasting legacy of strength, determination, and compassion as well as a love for Jesus Christ.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 24th at 10:00am outdoors on the grounds of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 East Yosemite Avenue Merced, California 95340. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Please bring a face mask and a chair. Casual attire is encouraged. If you are unable to attend, please know we understand.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "Butch Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund". Donations may be mailed to 109 Laughing Gull Lane Hampstead, NC 28443.