Francis "Bill" Souther

November 6, 1925 - November 15, 2019

Francis "Bill" Souther passed away at age 94 on November 15, 2019, in Merced, CA. Bill was born on November 6, 1925, in San Bernardino, CA, and was a long-time resident of Dos Palos, CA. Bill was a Navy radar operator in the Pacific during WWII, a graduate of U C Berkeley, and an entomologist/manager for Redfern Ranches of Dos Palos, CA. Bill and his wife, Betty, ultimately retired to Atwater, CA. Bill enjoyed woodworking, community events and traveling. He was known for his friendly spirit and easy laugh.

Bill was predeceased by Betty; his father, Roy; his mother, Zorah; his sister June Haines; his brothers, Glen and Jack. Bill is survived by his daughter, Claudia Beymer and her husband, Alan; his son, Tim and his wife, Sandra; his son, Troy and his wife, Sandy; his son Tyler and his wife, Lisa; his grandchildren, Julie and Chad Beymer; Katie Cristales and her husband Danny; Matthew Souther and his wife Emily; Renee, Meghan and Mary Kathryn Souther; and his great grandchildren Isayah Martinez, Chayse and Aiden Beymer, Otto and Asa Souther.

A memorial service for Bill will be held at 11:30 AM on December 23, 1029 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, 32053 McCabe Rd, Santa Nella, CA. Remembrances of Bill should be sent to the .

