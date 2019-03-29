Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Frank Rezendes Chaves

May 11, 1930 – March 25, 2019

Frank Rezendes Chaves died peacefully on March 25th, 2019 at the age of 88.

Frank is survived by five children; Peggy Johnson (Grissom), Ron Grissom, Virginia Grissom, Robert Chaves and Linda Carry (Chaves). Frank is also survived by fifteen grandchildren; Tammy, Nina, Troy, Rodney, Dale, Shane, Michael, Angel, Frank, Chris, Wade, Nonnie, David, James and Ryan.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Frank Suares Chaves and Emily Rezendes Almada of Santa Maria Island (Azores) Portugal, his wife Lois Virginia Chaves (Canard), his brothers Manual and Albert, his sisters Gladys and Doroth, and his son Jimmy Grissom.

Frank was born on May 11th, 1930 in Oakland California to Frank and Emily Chaves. Frank spent his childhood in Turlock, Hopeton and Snelling area. As a young adult Frank settled in the Winton, where he and his wife Lois raised their five children.

Frank was known for having a strong work ethic. Growing up he worked alongside his father and brothers on various dairies. As a young man Frank spent some time in the Navy before trying his hand at working in a saw mill, driving a milk truck, and working at the Cressey Fire Department. Later Frank would start his own sanitation company (Winton Disposal) which he owned and operated for over 30 years. As a businessman, Frank also served his community on the Winton Chamber of Commerce and Merced Elks and Trade Clubs.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 1st at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way Atwater, Ca. A graveside service will follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, Ca. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Frank's life. The family would like to thank the staff at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel for their excellent care and attention to detail.

www.cvobituaries.com





Frank Rezendes ChavesMay 11, 1930 – March 25, 2019Frank Rezendes Chaves died peacefully on March 25th, 2019 at the age of 88.Frank is survived by five children; Peggy Johnson (Grissom), Ron Grissom, Virginia Grissom, Robert Chaves and Linda Carry (Chaves). Frank is also survived by fifteen grandchildren; Tammy, Nina, Troy, Rodney, Dale, Shane, Michael, Angel, Frank, Chris, Wade, Nonnie, David, James and Ryan.Frank was preceded in death by his parents; Frank Suares Chaves and Emily Rezendes Almada of Santa Maria Island (Azores) Portugal, his wife Lois Virginia Chaves (Canard), his brothers Manual and Albert, his sisters Gladys and Doroth, and his son Jimmy Grissom.Frank was born on May 11th, 1930 in Oakland California to Frank and Emily Chaves. Frank spent his childhood in Turlock, Hopeton and Snelling area. As a young adult Frank settled in the Winton, where he and his wife Lois raised their five children.Frank was known for having a strong work ethic. Growing up he worked alongside his father and brothers on various dairies. As a young man Frank spent some time in the Navy before trying his hand at working in a saw mill, driving a milk truck, and working at the Cressey Fire Department. Later Frank would start his own sanitation company (Winton Disposal) which he owned and operated for over 30 years. As a businessman, Frank also served his community on the Winton Chamber of Commerce and Merced Elks and Trade Clubs.A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, April 1st at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way Atwater, Ca. A graveside service will follow at Winton Cemetery, 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, Ca. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Frank's life. The family would like to thank the staff at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel for their excellent care and attention to detail. Funeral Home Wilson Family Funeral Home

1290 Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

(209) 358-7700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close