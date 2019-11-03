Frank Joseph Escobar
December 21, 1945-October 21, 2019
Frank passed away on October 21, 2019 in Snelling, CA. A long-time resident of Santa Clara, CA and Snelling, CA, Frank was born in San Jose, CA at O'Conner Hospital to parents, Manuel J. and Marie Abrew Escobar. He attended local schools including Santa Clara High School and San Jose State University where he studied Psychology. He served in the United States Navy.
Frank was an avid and skilled gardener and farmer with a green thumb who spent much of his free time in this capacity tending to his farm of goats, chickens and gardens in Snelling, CA where he retired after working as a District Manager for various trucking firms. In addition, he was a gemologist, voracious reader and practiced wood working making beautiful items for his daughters and his home. A practicing Catholic, Frank volunteered his time serving many organizations to include St. Louis Mission Church where he will be interred in the adjoining cemetery located in La Grange, CA. He also donated regularly to many charitable organizations whose causes were near to his heart.
A loving, kind and wonderful father, he is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Escobar Bacio and Aimee Escobar as well as his grandson, Frank (Frankie) Escobar Bacio. Also survived by his sister, Margaret Mendoza and brother, Lawrence Escobar. Friends and family are invited to attend his homecoming service on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 @1:30PM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 7820 Fox Road, Hughson, CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 3, 2019