Frank Stephen Fragulia Jr,

July 9, 1948 - March 11, 2020

Frank was born on July 9, 1948 into a farming family in the Mc Swain area of Merced, Ca. He passed away at home on March 11, 2020, due to complications of a lung disease. Frank worked on the farm daily with his favorite Uncle Albert, from sun up to sun down doing what farmers do. After graduating from Merced High School in 1966, he worked for multiple chemical companies in excess of 13 years as a PCO in Merced, Dos Palos and Chowchilla. In 1976 he married Sharlett, who became his second wife but life long partner. Frank and Sharlett became long haul drivers for Swift for 20+ years where they saw all 48 states and Canada, having the time of their lives. Truck driving was a passion of his and after long haul he decided to stay close to home and drive for CVT locally where he made many lifelong friends and loved it.

Frank is a lifelong member of the NRA and was a strong supporter of our Second Ammendment. He has also been a member of the Italo-American Lodge for 40+ years and the Manuel Victor Memorial MC bike club. Frank had many hobbies which included hunting, fishing, camping, watching the San Francisco Giants whether on TV or in person, riding his Harley and just hanging out with his weenie dogs Guido and Dolly and his family and friends.

Frank is preceded in death by his father Frank Steven Fragulia, mother Viva Lee Mc Daniels, sister Linda Lee Hill, Uncle Albert Fragulia, his grandparents and grandaughter Patricia L. Diaz. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, Sharlett Fragulia, his ex-wife Connie Teague of Texas, step father Philip McDaniels, children Eva Dawn Rants (Shawn), Giovanni Fragulia (Ann), Edna McClain, Tami Generose (Mike), Michael Diaz (Amy), Monica Diaz, 12 grandchildren and 25 Great Grandchildren. There will be a private family gathering and no service per Frank's wishes.

