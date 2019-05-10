Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Hutchins. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Club Mercedes Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



February 16, 1943-May 3, 2019

Frank A. Hutchins, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. Graveside services and burial will be in Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 12-3 pm at Club Mercedes, Merced.

Frank Anthony Hutchins was born February 16, 1943 in Brighton, Massachusetts, the only child of Jerry and Palmina (Rosa) Hutchins. He graduated from Boston Technical High School in 1961 and then proudly enlisted in the

Frank was a member of the Merced chapter of the American Legion, the Merced Elks, and Club Mercedes. He served as past director of the Merced County Fair and was active in the "Friends Helping Friends" program.

Frank married the love of his life, Julie Dieckmann, on May 14, 2005 in Iowa. He enjoyed golfing, playing dice, traveling to Mazatlan, Mexico, and having a drink with friends. He was a San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Flyers fan, or whichever team won the championship that year!

Frank is survived by his brother and sister-in-law Joel and Brenda Dieckmann of DeWitt, Iowa, and his faithful dog Putchi. He was preceeded in death by his beloved wife, Julie, in May 2013, his parents, an infant son, and his Uncle Jesse "Unc" Rosa.

Memorials may be made to the Merced SPCA, PO Box 929, MErced, CA 95341

