Frank Hutchins (1943 - 2019)
Service Information
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-722-4191
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Club Mercedes
Merced, CA
Obituary
Frank A. Hutchins
February 16, 1943 - May 3, 2019
Frank A. Hutchins, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his Merced home on May 3, 2019. Per Frank's wishes, he was cremated and interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1st, from 12-3 pm at Club Mercedes, Merced.
Surviving are his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joel and Brenda Dieckmann of Iowa, and his faithful dog, Putchi.
Memorials may be made to the Merced SPCA, PO Box 929, Merced, CA 95341
bullet U.S. Air Force
