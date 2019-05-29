Frank A. Hutchins
February 16, 1943 - May 3, 2019
Frank A. Hutchins, 76, passed away unexpectedly at his Merced home on May 3, 2019. Per Frank's wishes, he was cremated and interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Iowa. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, June 1st, from 12-3 pm at Club Mercedes, Merced.
Surviving are his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Joel and Brenda Dieckmann of Iowa, and his faithful dog, Putchi.
Memorials may be made to the Merced SPCA, PO Box 929, Merced, CA 95341
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 29, 2019