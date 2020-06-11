Frank Koehn
1939 - 2020
Frank Koehn
July 10, 1939 - June 6, 2020
Frank Koehn was born in Fredonia, KS on July 10, 1939 and passed away at home on June 6, 2020. He was married to Lillian (Koehn) Koehn in Winton, CA on May 9, 1962. His occupation was farming. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lillian, and their children, Brent and wife Marsha, Mark and wife Rachel, Tammy and husband Marlon Buller, Lonnie and wife Maxine, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Jerry, 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
A viewing will be held at the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite, Winton, CA on Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4-6pm. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held at 10am Friday, June 12, 2020 followed by a graveside service.
All services are subject to county health guidelines, social distancing, and mandatory mask requirements.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Church of God in Christ, Mennonite
June 11, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
