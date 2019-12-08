Frank M. Lopes Jr. (1932 - 2019)
Obituary
Frank was born in El Nido, CA. to Frank M. Lopes Sr. and Paulina Lopes. He attended school in El Nido and worked on the family dairy. He served in the Army National Guard for 3 years, and worked for Foster Farms in Livingston for over 25 years until his retirement. Frank enjoyed boxing (in his younger days), camping, hunting and spending time with family and friends.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lenora Lopes and sisters, Paulina Tripp and Clementine Freitas. He is survived by his son, Frank M. Lopes III (Linda); daughters, Joanna Scott and Connie Pelletier (Corey); step-daughter, Sue Edwards (Rick); step-son, Larry Pedrelli; four grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held Wednesday, December 11th from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home located at 901 W. Main Street, Merced CA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12th at 10 a.m. at Our Lady Mercy Church located at 459 W. 21st, Merced CA. with graveside service at Calvary Cemetery located at Hwy 59 at W. Childs Avenue, Merced CA.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 8, 2019
