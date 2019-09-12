Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM at the Silva home Send Flowers Obituary

Frank Perez

September 13, 1929 – September 10, 2019

Frank Perez was born on September 13, 1929 in Merced, California. He passed away on September 10, 2019 just days shy of his ninetieth birthday.

Frank's childhood years were spent in Merced with many friends and family. He graduated from Merced High in 1948. Later enlisted in the Navy and served 4 years only to return to his hometown. He held various jobs and finally retired from Snider Lumber Company in Turlock.

Frank was from a past generation of hard work and a simple life style. The small pleasures in life made him happy like watching the Giant's game on T.V., going to the American Legion (of which he was a life time member), and telling stories from his past. He had a sense of humor like no other and brought laughter from everyone no matter what age. The simple things in life are sometimes the best and Frank lived his life on his terms

Frank leaves behind his daughter Stacy Silva, son-in-law Mike, grandchildren, Mikie, Jessica, and Zachary. His witty sense of humor and smile will be missed, but his love of life will never be forgotten. We love you Dad!

Our family would like to thank Park Merced staff for making my dad's last 5 years of life enjoyable. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 14 at 12:00 P.M. at the Silva home. In Frank's honor, we invite you to wear your favorite Giants attire. Burial will be at a later date in Santa Nella.

www.cvobituaries.com





