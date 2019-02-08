Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Robert Leonard. View Sign

Frank Robert Leonard

Jun 15, 1955 - Feb 2, 2019

Frank Robert Leonard, a longtime resident of Los Banos, California, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his residence in Los Banos, California. He was 63 years old.

Frank was born on June 15, 1955 in Los Banos, CA. He grew up in Los Banos where he went to Volta Elementary and graduated from Los Banos High School.

He worked at his dad's dairy farm and after went to haul fuel until he retired. Frank enjoyed coaching Los Banos PAL for 20 years, going to car shows driving his 72 nova, going places with his dog Buddy and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Frank was a member of the IOOF, Native Sons and Quails.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Anthony and Rosemarie Leonard and his brother Bobby Leonard.

Frank is survived by his wife Ramona Leonard of Los Banos, son Frank (Renee) Leonard of Los Banos, 2 daughters, Amy (Juan) Jimenez of Los Banos, and Haley Leonard of Los Banos, six grandchildren, Junior, Kassandra, Kristopher, Gloria, Addison and Landon, siblings, Debbie (Louis) Andrada of Idaho, Rosalie (Bill) Todd of Washington and many family and friends.

A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00 am at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos followed by the Funeral Service at 10:30 am. Inurnment at Los Banos Cemetery District. Reception to follow at the DES Hall.

