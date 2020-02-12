Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank Vermette. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frank (Sonny) Vermette

1/25/1937 - 1/24/2020

Frank (Sonny) Vermette was born 1-25-1937 in Pine River, Minnesota. He passed away from natural causes in Merced, Ca. on 1-24-2020, a few hours shy of his 83rd birthday.

Sonny spent his early years in Minnesota where his dad was a lumberjack and his mom a cook in camps and resorts. Sonny ran a trap line in the woods most winters. The Vermettes were a very musical family and he grew up with everyone playing instruments and singing. His specialty was the guitar, playing country, pop and classical styles. He loved playing Chet Atkins style instrumentals. Later in life he played with road bands for several famous country singers. He also taught guitar at the old Record Rendezvous in Merced.

His family had moved to Santa Cruz, Ca. when he was a teenager and he went to high school there. He joined the Air Force in 1954 and after 2 years in Alaska he was transferred to Castle AFB, where he met his wife. They married in 1958 and had one daughter. He was assistant manager of the Castle Credit Union for several years. In 1985 they moved to Fresno where he worked for the Fresno Bee for 25 years. He retired in 2012 and they returned to Merced in 2014.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Glenda; daughter Terri Parker (Richard); grandchildren Sarah and James Parker. He is also survived by sisters Edna Aho, Donna Lee, Myrna Vermette, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Caroline Vermette, sisters Mary Goss and Dorothy Bohner and brothers Glen and Morris Hagblom.

Funeral services are private.

www.cvobituaries.com



Frank (Sonny) Vermette1/25/1937 - 1/24/2020Frank (Sonny) Vermette was born 1-25-1937 in Pine River, Minnesota. He passed away from natural causes in Merced, Ca. on 1-24-2020, a few hours shy of his 83rd birthday.Sonny spent his early years in Minnesota where his dad was a lumberjack and his mom a cook in camps and resorts. Sonny ran a trap line in the woods most winters. The Vermettes were a very musical family and he grew up with everyone playing instruments and singing. His specialty was the guitar, playing country, pop and classical styles. He loved playing Chet Atkins style instrumentals. Later in life he played with road bands for several famous country singers. He also taught guitar at the old Record Rendezvous in Merced.His family had moved to Santa Cruz, Ca. when he was a teenager and he went to high school there. He joined the Air Force in 1954 and after 2 years in Alaska he was transferred to Castle AFB, where he met his wife. They married in 1958 and had one daughter. He was assistant manager of the Castle Credit Union for several years. In 1985 they moved to Fresno where he worked for the Fresno Bee for 25 years. He retired in 2012 and they returned to Merced in 2014.He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Glenda; daughter Terri Parker (Richard); grandchildren Sarah and James Parker. He is also survived by sisters Edna Aho, Donna Lee, Myrna Vermette, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Caroline Vermette, sisters Mary Goss and Dorothy Bohner and brothers Glen and Morris Hagblom.Funeral services are private. Published in Merced Sun Star on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close