Franklin Delano Bradley
December 28,1939 - July 18, 2020
Frank grew up in Ohio and later moved to Brea, California where he graduated from Brea-Orlando Union high school in 1958. He proudly served our country during the Vietnam conflict as a member of the United States Air Force. He obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and was awarded a bronze star. Like many Vietnam Veterans, he rarely spoke of his time during the war. His love for photography grew during his Vietnam years as a military photographer, continuing long after his return home.
He met his wife to be, Peggy, in 1975 when working at Wicks Forrest Industries in Chowchilla. He became a step father to Joe, Connie, Vince and Leonar Gallagher. He shared his love of the outdoors with his family as camping, fishing, hiking and four wheeling was always part of family vacations. He instilled a strong respect for the environment and firearms in all the children. He also shared his love of archery.
Frank would go on to work in maintenance at Motel 6 in Merced before working at Quebecor Printing in Merced prior to retiring in 2003. He enjoyed watching movies in retirement and amassed a vast video library. He came to enjoy cigars and became quite the cigar aficionado. Frank and Peggy made South Atwater their home in recent years and shared their life with 17 grand children and 19 great grand children.
Frank passed away at home on July 18, 2020 from natural causes. Internment will be at 11 o'clock on 8/21/2020 at the San Joaquin National Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
