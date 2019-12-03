Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Franklin Edward "Frank" Buzbee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Franklin Edward Buzbee "Frank"

April 8, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2019

Frank passed away peacefully on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness.

He was preeceded in death by his parents Eva Lois Tull Buzbee and Franklin Elmer Buzbee, of Atwater, CA and his sister Martha Rose, of Mariposa, CA.

Frank is survived by his sister Jaunelle Christie and his brother James Buzbee. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he love beyond measure.

After his graduation from Atwater High School in 1963 Frank enrolled in Beauty College and received his license to operate in 1964. After receiving is license to operate he opened Frank's Beauty Shop in Atwater,CA. In 1966 he was drafted in the US

Upon his return to Atwater he once again opened Frank's Beauty Shop which he operated for several years. He later closed the shop and reopenced in Mariposa continuing to operate there until his illness forced him to close the shop.

Frank loved all things music, art and collecting gems and rocks. He spent many hours absorbed in his hobbies. Frank was active in Demolay as a teen and later joined the Masonic Lodge 749 in Merced, Ca. He was also a volunteer fireman in Atwater for 15 years.

There will be a graveside service for Frank on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA at 11:00 a.m. followed by fellowship at , 1390 Broadway in Atwater, CA.

www.cvobituaries.com



Franklin Edward Buzbee "Frank"April 8, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2019Frank passed away peacefully on Saturday November 9, 2019 at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness.He was preeceded in death by his parents Eva Lois Tull Buzbee and Franklin Elmer Buzbee, of Atwater, CA and his sister Martha Rose, of Mariposa, CA.Frank is survived by his sister Jaunelle Christie and his brother James Buzbee. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he love beyond measure.After his graduation from Atwater High School in 1963 Frank enrolled in Beauty College and received his license to operate in 1964. After receiving is license to operate he opened Frank's Beauty Shop in Atwater,CA. In 1966 he was drafted in the US Army spending two years in Frankfurt, Germany being honorably discharged in 1968. After receiving license to operate, he opened Frank's Beauty Shop in Atwater, CA. In 1966 he was drafted in the US Army spending two years in Frankfurt, Germany being honorably discharged in 1968.Upon his return to Atwater he once again opened Frank's Beauty Shop which he operated for several years. He later closed the shop and reopenced in Mariposa continuing to operate there until his illness forced him to close the shop.Frank loved all things music, art and collecting gems and rocks. He spent many hours absorbed in his hobbies. Frank was active in Demolay as a teen and later joined the Masonic Lodge 749 in Merced, Ca. He was also a volunteer fireman in Atwater for 15 years.There will be a graveside service for Frank on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA at 11:00 a.m. followed by fellowship at , 1390 Broadway in Atwater, CA. Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.