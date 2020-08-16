Fred ArzamendiSeptember 6, 1927 - August 8, 2020Fred Arzamendi was born in Brownsville, Texas. As a youth, he was known throughout his neighborhood for spearheading "Tom Sawyer-style" financial endeavors. He was passionate about books, sports, and business; and he excelled in track, football, and boxing. He loved learning and was an avid reader, with a strong dedication for teaching others that would lead to a long and successful career in education.Fred graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. After an honorable discharge from the US Air Force, he began teaching and also opened several businesses, including a furniture store and a home building center. In the early 60's, he relocated to Merced, CA. He taught at Tenaya Middle School while completing a double master's degree in business administration and Education, and almost finishing a doctorate degree at Pan-American University.Fred joined the faculty at Merced College as a history and English instructor, and a guidance counselor. He loved his work and students, and ultimately spent over thirty years at Merced College before retiring. Fred continued his lifelong passion for business through various entrepreneurial endeavors and enjoyed traveling to foreign countries.Fred passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Maura Arzamendi, his brother Lewis Arzamendi, and his children: Dr. Audrey Elisabeth "Lisa" Arzamendi Welch (Danville, CA), Judith Jennifer Arzamendi Camacho (Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico), Guy (Los Angeles, CA), Gary (Atwater, CA), and Rita Walsh, Karen Johnson, Fred Jr., and Lori, (all of Merced, CA). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is preceded in death by his sisters Delia Claus and Olga Guerra, both of Texas, and by his first wife, Delores Arzamendi.Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, no public funeral services will be held at this time.