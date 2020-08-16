1/2
Fred Arzamendi
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Arzamendi
September 6, 1927 - August 8, 2020
Fred Arzamendi was born in Brownsville, Texas. As a youth, he was known throughout his neighborhood for spearheading "Tom Sawyer-style" financial endeavors. He was passionate about books, sports, and business; and he excelled in track, football, and boxing. He loved learning and was an avid reader, with a strong dedication for teaching others that would lead to a long and successful career in education.
Fred graduated from the University of Texas with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. After an honorable discharge from the US Air Force, he began teaching and also opened several businesses, including a furniture store and a home building center. In the early 60's, he relocated to Merced, CA. He taught at Tenaya Middle School while completing a double master's degree in business administration and Education, and almost finishing a doctorate degree at Pan-American University.
Fred joined the faculty at Merced College as a history and English instructor, and a guidance counselor. He loved his work and students, and ultimately spent over thirty years at Merced College before retiring. Fred continued his lifelong passion for business through various entrepreneurial endeavors and enjoyed traveling to foreign countries.
Fred passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family. He is survived by his loving wife Maura Arzamendi, his brother Lewis Arzamendi, and his children: Dr. Audrey Elisabeth "Lisa" Arzamendi Welch (Danville, CA), Judith Jennifer Arzamendi Camacho (Santiago de Queretaro, Mexico), Guy (Los Angeles, CA), Gary (Atwater, CA), and Rita Walsh, Karen Johnson, Fred Jr., and Lori, (all of Merced, CA). He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Delia Claus and Olga Guerra, both of Texas, and by his first wife, Delores Arzamendi.
Due to the circumstances of COVID-19, no public funeral services will be held at this time.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
Sincere condolences to his wife Maura and family. RIP Fred Arzamendi. Your longtime friend, Gil García Padrón & family.
Gil Garc&#237;a
Grand Parent
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved