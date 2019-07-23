Frederick Madison Simmons
November 18, 1931 - July 16,2019
Frederick Madison Simmons, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home in Catheys Valley, CA. Fred is survived by his wife Billie of 68 years, daughter Vicki Simmons, son and daughter in law Joel & Lori Simmons, and grand daughters Coell Simmons, and Madison Simmons.
Fred served in the U.S. Army, Big Red One Division in then occupied Germany in the early 1950's.
After returning home Fred began a lifetime career in the automotive industry. He served as Service Manager at Courtesy Oldsmobile & Cadillac in Merced, CA for 20 years, and then founded his own repair facility G St. Auto Repair in Merced, CA for another 20 years. He loved all things mechanical, repaired and restored numerous classic vehicles. He loved baseball and coached numerous championship Little League teams. He built and remodeled numerous homes, he was a gifted cabinet maker and was self taught at building and repairing computers.
Fred was a member of several Southern Baptist churches in and around Merced where he proudly served as a Deacon
Graveside services will be held privately in Catheys Valley, CA
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 23, 2019