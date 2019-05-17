Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 (209)-826-4242 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc 1840 S Center Ave Los Banos , CA 93635 View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church of Los Banos Send Flowers Obituary



Feb 15, 1935 - May 11, 2019

Gabriel Ormonde Coelho, a longtime resident of Chowchilla, previously of Los Banos, passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Madera, CA on May 11, 2019. He was 84 years old and a lifelong dairy Farmer.

He was born February 15, 1935 in Terceira, Azores Islands, Portugal the son of Francisco and Adelina (Ormonde) Coelho.

He came to America with his family at the age of 15. The family settled in Los Banos, California where they started a dairy and farming business. He met Carolee Ann White and married her in 1964.They had three sons Gabriel, Timothy, and David. They relocated the dairy and farming business to Chowchilla California and

raised their sons together until he became widowed in 1977.

Years later, he met Barbara (Silva) Coelho and remarried. He continued living and working on the family farm until moving into Cedar Creek Senior Living in Madera where passed away. He and Barbara enjoyed going to Pismo beach, travelling, golfing, spending holidays at home with family and enjoying time with their grandchildren.

Gabriel was a parishioner of St. Columba Catholic church in Chowchilla and St. Jorge's in El Nido. He was a member of The Elks, American Legion, El Nido Lions, and Los Banos DES. He was very active in his community. He was an El Nido volunteer

He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children Carolee Ann Coelho, Barbara (Silva) Coelho, his brother Frank Coelho and sister Dolores Nunes.

He is survived by his three sons, Gabriel (Danielle) Coelho, Timothy (Debbie) Coelho and David Coelho, sister Noelia Cardoza, grandchildren: Courtney Ann (John) Mendes, Shelby Tanachion, Trent Coelho, Cade Coelho, Keelie Coelho, and Paige Coelho.

A visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm followed with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church of Los Banos. Burial at Los Banos District Cemetery. Services under the direction of Whitehurst-Los Banos

www.cvobituaries.com



Gabriel Ormonde CoelhoFeb 15, 1935 - May 11, 2019Gabriel Ormonde Coelho, a longtime resident of Chowchilla, previously of Los Banos, passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Madera, CA on May 11, 2019. He was 84 years old and a lifelong dairy Farmer.He was born February 15, 1935 in Terceira, Azores Islands, Portugal the son of Francisco and Adelina (Ormonde) Coelho.He came to America with his family at the age of 15. The family settled in Los Banos, California where they started a dairy and farming business. He met Carolee Ann White and married her in 1964.They had three sons Gabriel, Timothy, and David. They relocated the dairy and farming business to Chowchilla California andraised their sons together until he became widowed in 1977.Years later, he met Barbara (Silva) Coelho and remarried. He continued living and working on the family farm until moving into Cedar Creek Senior Living in Madera where passed away. He and Barbara enjoyed going to Pismo beach, travelling, golfing, spending holidays at home with family and enjoying time with their grandchildren.Gabriel was a parishioner of St. Columba Catholic church in Chowchilla and St. Jorge's in El Nido. He was a member of The Elks, American Legion, El Nido Lions, and Los Banos DES. He was very active in his community. He was an El Nido volunteer firefighter , as well as an El Nido Little league coach. He served as a board member for The Dairyland School District, San Joaquin Valley Dairymen, Western Dairymen, and Merced Milling.He is preceded in death by his wife and mother of his children Carolee Ann Coelho, Barbara (Silva) Coelho, his brother Frank Coelho and sister Dolores Nunes.He is survived by his three sons, Gabriel (Danielle) Coelho, Timothy (Debbie) Coelho and David Coelho, sister Noelia Cardoza, grandchildren: Courtney Ann (John) Mendes, Shelby Tanachion, Trent Coelho, Cade Coelho, Keelie Coelho, and Paige Coelho.A visitation will be held at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm followed with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church of Los Banos. Burial at Los Banos District Cemetery. Services under the direction of Whitehurst-Los Banos Published in Merced Sun Star from May 17 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Firefighters Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close