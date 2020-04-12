Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gail D. Kimbro. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gail D. Kimbro

February 11. 1931 - March 8. 2020

Gail D. Kimbro, 89 passed away March 8, 2020 at home as was his preference. He had been having health issues this past year.

Gail was born February 11, 1931 in Judsonia, Arkansas to Nettie Burton Kimbro and Henry Thomas Kimbro. He was the fourth of six children.

The family moved to California in 1935, first living in Planada and later in Merced.

After high school, Gail enlisted in the Navy. He was a boatswain mate aboard the US Essex primarily during the

After his discharge he returned to Merced, married, had a daughter and was employed by the Merced City Fire Department. He served 32 years from 8-16-54 until 2-12-1986. He achieved the roll of Captain and again commendations.

In 1956 Gail purchased several acres east of Greeley Hill, Mariposa County. Gradually he and his wife Shirley built a house and developed the property. This was to become their retirement home.

Gail was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and his daughter of 65 years.

He is survived by one sister, JoElla Jones of Carson City, NV and 3 generations of nephews and nieces.

Gail was a loving, caring, helpful person with a great sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and neighbors.

A memorial service is pending, tentatively in June to accommodate long-distance relatives and friends.

www.cvobituaries.com



Gail D. KimbroFebruary 11. 1931 - March 8. 2020Gail D. Kimbro, 89 passed away March 8, 2020 at home as was his preference. He had been having health issues this past year.Gail was born February 11, 1931 in Judsonia, Arkansas to Nettie Burton Kimbro and Henry Thomas Kimbro. He was the fourth of six children.The family moved to California in 1935, first living in Planada and later in Merced.After high school, Gail enlisted in the Navy. He was a boatswain mate aboard the US Essex primarily during the Korean War . He was honorably discharged with commendations for good conduct, navy unit citation, National Defense, China Service, United Nations and Korean Service, four stars.After his discharge he returned to Merced, married, had a daughter and was employed by the Merced City Fire Department. He served 32 years from 8-16-54 until 2-12-1986. He achieved the roll of Captain and again commendations.In 1956 Gail purchased several acres east of Greeley Hill, Mariposa County. Gradually he and his wife Shirley built a house and developed the property. This was to become their retirement home.Gail was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years and his daughter of 65 years.He is survived by one sister, JoElla Jones of Carson City, NV and 3 generations of nephews and nieces.Gail was a loving, caring, helpful person with a great sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by family, friends and neighbors.A memorial service is pending, tentatively in June to accommodate long-distance relatives and friends. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close