Galela Hunter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Galela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Galela Fern Hunter
MAY 29, 1930 - JUNE 4, 2020
Galela Fern Hunter passed away peacefully in Merced on June 4, 2020.
Fern, as she was affectionately known, was born in Scraper, OK. As a young girl, she moved with her family to the Merced area. She attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1948.
She worked at the Strand Theater, where she met the love of her life Jim Hunter. They were happily married for more than 70 years.
Fern was a homemaker and loved raising their 2 sons. She enjoyed traveling, family camping trips and gatherings, making floral arrangements and shopping, especially with QVC.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Hunter; parents, Lawton and Gladys Parker; sisters, Mildred Stephens and Bernice Parker.
She is survived by her sons Greg (Donna) and Rick (Cindy); grandsons Richard (Devynne), Ryan (Nikky) and Chad (Bobbi) and great grandchildren, Preslee, Lilee, Hank and Tyler.
The family would like to thank the staff at Pacifica Senior Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Fern.
Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, services will be private.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
June 11, 2020
Good memories of your Mom and Dad. The Parker get together in Turlock several years ago, meant a lot to Cleo and Oma. Our sincere condolences to Greg, Rick, and families.
Jerry & Carol Parker
Family
June 10, 2020
I will remember Fern's smile, sense of humor and style. She is a fond memory of my young years and later ar family gatherings. My sympathy goes out to Greg and family.
Bruce Parker
Seattle
Bruce Parker
Family
June 9, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 9, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
June 8, 2020
Greg and Rick, so sorry to hear about your mom she was by far the most pleasant person to be around, I worked with your dad at Service Paper and
Jim was by far the biggest influence in my life , take care and be safe.
Gil Chavez
gil CHAVEZ
Friend
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved