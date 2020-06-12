Galela Fern HunterMAY 29, 1930 - JUNE 4, 2020Galela Fern Hunter passed away peacefully in Merced on June 4, 2020.Fern, as she was affectionately known, was born in Scraper, OK. As a young girl, she moved with her family to the Merced area. She attended local schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1948.She worked at the Strand Theater, where she met the love of her life Jim Hunter. They were happily married for more than 70 years.Fern was a homemaker and loved raising their 2 sons. She enjoyed traveling, family camping trips and gatherings, making floral arrangements and shopping, especially with QVC.She is preceded in death by her husband Jim Hunter; parents, Lawton and Gladys Parker; sisters, Mildred Stephens and Bernice Parker.She is survived by her sons Greg (Donna) and Rick (Cindy); grandsons Richard (Devynne), Ryan (Nikky) and Chad (Bobbi) and great grandchildren, Preslee, Lilee, Hank and Tyler.The family would like to thank the staff at Pacifica Senior Assisted Living and Bristol Hospice for the wonderful care they provided Fern.Due to Merced County Covid-19 regulations, services will be private.