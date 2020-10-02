Gary Joseph AntonettiOct 20, 1953 - Sept 24, 2020Gary Antonetti a loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away on September 24, 2020 at the age of 66.Gary was born on October 20, 1953 in Newman, California to Joe and Delphina Antonetti. He married the love of his life Diane Antonetti and they raised three children: Brian Sorg, Brandye Sorg and Nicole Antonetti.Gary was a devout Catholic and a member of the Sacred Heart Church. His hobbies included the Y Service Club, body building, and a passion for playing drums and an avid fan of music in general. He lived for the company of family and friends, especially his grandkids. His smile was infectious, his spirit was kind and never turned down the opportunity for a good laugh or chuckle. He is known for always lending a helping hand or hug.Gary and the Sargent family ran the Y Cash Market for many years where he is remembered as the big guy behind the meat counter.After the business sold, he joined the Richwood Meats and the friends he met there he considered family.He will be missed greatly by his family and friends, we are so thankful for the time we had with him. He is now walking with God.A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.