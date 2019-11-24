Gary Carlton Boesch
Apr 26, 1935 – Nov 17, 2019
Gary C. Boesch passed away at age 84 in Merced, CA. He served in the U.S. Army before entering into construction. He was a bricklayer for 40 years before retiring. Gary's favorite hobby was fishing. He loved the sport and was an avid fisherman. He was also very dedicated to his religion and was a devoted member of The Hope Church in Atwater, CA.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Irma Boesch. As well as his parents, Bill and Mabel Boesch. He is survived by his step-son Bill Garrison, daughter-in-law Mary Garrison, and two grandsons Russell and Logan Garrison.
A graveside service will be held at 10am Monday, November 25th at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. A memorial service will be held at 12pm Saturday, December 7th at The Hope Church, 2100 Fruitland Ave. Atwater, CA.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 24, 2019