Gary Lowell Ingraham

July 1, 1951 - February 17, 2020

Gary Lowell Ingraham sadly passed away in his home on Monday, February 17th at the age of 68. Gary was born July 1st, 1951 in Merced, CA to his parents Gordon and Vivian Ingraham.

Growing up in Merced, Gary made lots of friends from Ada Givens through Merced High. Starting at a young age, he loved the outdoors and enjoyed hands on activities such as camping, hunting, and building forts.

Gary worked in the Construction Industry for over 50 years. He began working with Commercial Construction in 1983. Throughout the years, Gary worked on many projects including Mercy Hospital, custom homes, and numerous commercial buildings. In Gary's mind, there was no such thing as being "close enough". He was very detail-oriented, and every project had to be perfect. Gary took great pride in all of his projects. Gary was a true carpenter; he was well versed in all facets in the industry.

Over the years, Gary had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed watching Fox News and having political discussions with his friends and family. He was a loyal NASCAR fan. Friends and family would join Gary at his home to watch races and enjoy his BBQ and other goodies. Gary enjoyed cooking for his loved ones, and hosted many celebrations and events at his home. Gary loved everything about his Ford truck. He would never own anything BUT a Ford. You could usually see Gary in a flannel shirt and Wranglers on almost any occasion.

Gary spent almost 40 happy years with his wife, best friend, and soul mate Sally. Gary and Sally shared many wonderful memories together, traveling from the east to the west coast, including trips to Mexico. They were always eager to get in the truck and take a road trip. Many fun weekends were spent playing cards, dice, and other games together at his dear friend's cabin, then moving onto the big games at the Black Oak Casino for some serious gaming and more fun. Gary and Sally always looked forward to their yearly trip to Reno with Bruce's immediate family.

One of Gary's favorite hobbies was to go camping. Gary would make his annual camping trip near his birthday to his favorite camping/fishing spot at Cherry Lake. He enjoyed good times around the campfire and great laughs as more loved ones joined in on the fun year after year. Camping was not complete without Merle Haggard playing loudly in the morning.

Gary is survived by wife, Sally Ingraham (Nelson), and brother, Bruce (Janet) Ingraham, and nephews Mike (Blanca), Keith, and Jason (Jasmine) Ingraham. He is also survived by his in-laws; Richard (Pam) Nelson, Cynthia Nelson, Rick (Kristiana) Nelson, Betsy Franks, Kristin (John) Noveske, Cindi (Justin) Zimmerman, and Sunni Nelson. Gary is also survived by many great nieces, great nephews, cousins, and many loving friends that became family. He is preceded in death by Gordon Ingraham (Father), Vivian Hamilton Ingraham (Mother), and Grant Ingraham (Brother).

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary on Sunday, March 22nd from 12pm - 4pm. The Celebration of Life will be hosted by Elks Lodge #1240 in Merced, CA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Merced Animal Shelter (Merced SPCA or New Beginnings for Merced County Animals).

Gary was a member of the Elks Lodge for 15 years. He enjoyed socializing with friends at Friday Night Dinners, Steak on the Lake, and other activities hosted by the Elks. Gary always had a green thumb - he enjoyed growing onions and garlic, and maintaining his mother's legendary rose garden in his backyard. During his younger years, Gary was an avid bowler and softball player. He was part of the MMBA 600 Club in 1975 and enjoyed playing softball games on summer nights.

