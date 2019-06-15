Gary Edward Watkins
Apr 28, 1940 - Jun 9, 2019
Gary Edward Watkins was born in Oakland, CA on April 28, 1940 to Edward and Violet Watkins. He passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family on June 9, 2019, at the age of 79.
Gary was an avid train enthusiast. He owned and operated Sierra Valley Enterprises, which supplied custom-built trains throughout the United States and the world. Gary was a member of the Merced Corvette Club and was a SF Giants and 49ers fan.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Frances Watkins. At Gary's request, there will be no services.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 15, 2019