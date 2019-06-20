Gene Dale Millen
Aug 6, 1931 – Jun 16, 2019
Gene was born in Nebraska, August 6, 1931 to Theodore and Annie Millen. He received his education in the Modesto area. In 1957 Gene met Bernice Farr and offered to do her income taxes. Their relationship flourished and the following year they were married.
Gene began his career in banking in Modesto. He managed banks throughout northern and central California. In 1968 the family moved to Atwater, where Gene opened the Community National Bank. From 1977 to 1991 he was president of County Bank.
Due to health issues, he retired from County Bank and opened Vital Life Health and Wellness Center in Merced. Gene was also involved in numerous community organizations.
Gene was a loving husband and father. He had a wonderful sense of humor that was often displayed in his poetry. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bernice Farr Millen; daughter Shar Herrera (Adrian); daughter Denise Rallis (Dave); daughter-in-law Brenda Millen (Butch); son Chris Millen;13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by sons Butch Millen and Stephen Millen, and grandson Travis Millen.
A Memorial Celebration will take place at 11:00 am Monday, June 24 at Central Presbyterian Church, 520 W. 20th St., Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 20, 2019