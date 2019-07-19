Geneva "Ginny" Mitchell
Oct 6, 1927 - July 13, 2019
Geneva "Ginny" Mitchell, a longtime resident of Los Banos, California passed away at Memorial Hospital Los Banos surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was 91.
Ginny was born October 6, 1927 in Colorado City, Texas. She met the love of her life FJ (Slim) Mitchell and married him in October, 1947. They had two children: Rebecca Watkins and Tim Mitchell.
Ginny worked for the Los Banos Unified School District as a Teacher's Aide for 27 years. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, holidays and especially loved Christmas. She was loved by many and cherished by her family. She will be greatly missed and remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fearl J. Mitchell, five brothers and three sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Timothy Mitchell of Los Banos, CA, daughter, Rebecca Watkins of Santa Maria, CA, brother Joseph Smith of Arkansas, six grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, five great great grandchildren and many family and friends. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 19, 2019