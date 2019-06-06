Guest Book View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Christopher Church Galt , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Genovevo Gene Gonzales

November 19, 1956 - June 2, 2019

Gene was born in Artesia, New Mexico on November 19, 1956 to parents Delia and Genovevo Gonzales. Gene grew up in Atwater and graduated from Atwater High School in 1974. Gene was voted "Best Athlete" in high school and was an outstanding football player and wrestler. Gene continued his education at Merced College and was a member of the wrestling team. Gene was the 1976 State and Regional Champion and named to the "All-American' team. To this day Gene still holds several records at MJC. Gene transferred to Chico State and also wrestled. In 2012 Gene was inducted into the AHS Hall of Fame. Gene lived in Galt and worked for Pepsi as a truck driver before he retired. Gene is preceded in death by his beloved mother Delia and is survived by his wife Maria, son Genovevo III (Misty), son Phillip, two grandchildren Ava and Genovevo IV. He is survived by his father Genovevo, siblings Grace (Norman), Gloria, Gary (Brenda), Gilda (Ken) and numerous nephews and nieces. Funeral services will be held in Galt at the St. Christopher Church on Friday, June 7th at 10AM followed by the burial in Lodi at Cherokee Memorial.

Published in Merced Sun Star on June 6, 2019

