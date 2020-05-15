George Arthur AllanMay 24, 1936 - March 16, 2020George Allan passed away after a period of illness in Los Banos, CA on March 16, 2020, with his dear wife Sylvia at his side. He was a special man, loved by all who knew him. His beautiful smile, the twinkle in his eyes, his caring ways and his warm sense of humor all revealed what a wonderful husband, father, and friend he was.George was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on May 24, 2936, the only son of Dorothy and Arthur Allan. He was a graduate of Gerstmeyer Technical High School, where he and his sister Dot served as cheerleaders. He went on to study Engineering and settled in the San Jose area where he worked for AT&T for 31 years. A lifelong Ham Radio operator, George, better known to some as W6YD, was always proud of his 'radio shack' and was active in his local club and yearly conventions. George published the monthly local newsletter for the DX club.In June of 1990, George was wed to Sylvia Pierce in Campbell, CA. What a delight to see the joy they found in each other! Together, they loved dancing, theatre, and plenty of travelling, including splendid trips to England and Scotland. They also made many road trips across the US, savoring new and different types of food along the way. They would have celebrated their 30th anniversary later this year. As an outgoing person who enjoyed home repair, remodeling, and upgrading. George naturally chose Home Depot for his 'retirement gig', where he was a valued employee for 13 years.George was a pragmatic optimist with a strong compassionate heart who warmly shared of himself. A loving father and grandfather, he was 'the ear that listened, the shoulder to cry on, the arms that wrapped around and made us feel safe'. His family couldn't have asked for a better dad.He is survived by his wife Sylvia Allan, sister Dorothy Larimer, children Jane Medeffeser, Joyce Allan, Jaqueline Ross, and George Allan Jr., step-children Donna Drechsler and John Pierce, and nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.He was such a great man, one of a kind. We will miss and love him always. We cherish our memories of you George.Celebration of George's life will take place at Mercey Springs Church of Nazarene, Los Banos, CA at a later date.