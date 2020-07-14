1/1
George Butler
1966 - 2020
George Fredrick Butler
May 12, 1966-June 4, 2020
George Butler of Neosho, MO passed away on June 4, 2020 at the age of 54. George was born May 12, 1966 in Bishop, CA to Clarence Wesley Butler and Barbara Doan.
George graduated from Merced High and had numerous jobs in Merced County, 3 of which he loved Merced College PD, Costco and, Yosemite National Park working security. He loved to travel, fishing, the mountains, woodworking, and his mama's homemade tacos.
George is survived by his 3 daughters, Stephanie Dunn (Chad), Sierra Butler, and Skylee Butler. Grandchildren Bailey and Brantley Dunn and mother Barbara. He is proceeded in death by his Grandparents and brother Jeff.
There will be no services, and ashes will be scattered privately by his daughters. Condolences may be sent to
Stephanie Dunn 855 N. Coffee St Merced, CA 95341
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 14, 2020.
