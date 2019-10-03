George Martin Dickinson
MAR 17, 1934 - SEP 28, 2019
George Martin Dickinson passed away on September 28, 2019. George was born on March 17, 1934 to George Sr. and Emily Dickinson. George married the love of his life, Shirley "Joan" Villines on April 22, 1955. They welcomed three children: Jeff (Sandy), Karen (Ramiro), and Kenny. George was proud of his five grandkids; Melissa Dickinson, Nick Rodriguez, Desirae Dickinson, Joe Rodriguez and Kevin Dickinson. George was an almond farmer, businessman and show chicken breeder. He was a member of the Le Grand United Methodist Church, Le Grand Lions Club, Merced Trade Club and Merced Golf and Country Club.
George is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, his sister Ann Hurd and brother John Dickinson. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty June Alexander. The family would like to thank Juan Carlos Iniguez for all the assistance he provided to dad in caring for his chickens and thank Arlan Thomas for providing transportation to and from numerous meetings as well as his help with the almond harvests for many years.
Services will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019