George Edgar MartinJan 29, 1934 - Oct 1, 2020On Thursday, October 1, at Puyallup, Washington's Good Samaritan Hospital, George Edgar Martin, 86, passed away. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mary, and their four children: Ed, Laura, David, and Marie; daughter-in-law Diane, grandchildren: Lena, Carolyn, Ariel, Amber, JC and great granddaughters: Liberty, Honour and Justice.George also leaves behind his only two surviving siblings, sisters Christine and Nancy in Callahan, Florida. George was born in Red Lion, New Jersey and grew up mostly in Callahan.George joined and served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1971, retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He was also a Korean War veteran serving from 1952 to 1953 in-country. He and his family lived all over the world, in locations such as Limestone, Maine; Madrid, Spain; Lincoln, Nebraska; Tucson, Arizona; and Arroyo Grande, California.One of his jobs in the United States Air Force was in the Strategic Air Command, where he served in the country's strategic missile program.George was also an accomplished pilot and aircraft mechanic who spent the last half of his working life with an airline in San Luis Obispo. George loved to fish, and following his retirement he and his wife, Mary, spent a number of years traveling across the United States and Canada before finally settling in Merced, California.