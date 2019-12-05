Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Everhart Jr.. View Sign Service Information Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home - Merced 901 W. Main Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-6201 Send Flowers Obituary

George Everhart Jr. was born In Chattanooga Tennessee, on October 31, 1926. He transitioned to his Heavenly Home on November 20, 2019, In Riverside, California, at the age of 93.

George became orphaned at a very early age after the deaths of first his mother, followed by his father not long afterward. He spent several years at the Bonny Oaks Children's Home and School, before leaving there as a young man to embark on his own life's journey. George was very resourceful and smart, and was able to acquire several jobs, but he wanted more for himself.

He decided to enlist in the armed services, which led to a very fulfilling and decorated 28 year career in the U. S. Air Force. His many duty assignments took him to places such as Korea, North Africa, Greenland, The Philippines, Labrador, Guam and Viet Nam. He was a

It was during his assignment to The Philippines that George met the woman that he knew would be his bride. Eliza Nuevo became Eliza Everhart on October 29, 1948. Their marriage union produced three children, Don, Elvera, and Lori. The "Inseparbles," as Eliza lovingly described them, had a beautifully committed and lifelong partnership of 69 years, until Eliza answered the call of her Heavenly Father on November 22, 2017.

George was born again of the spirit at the age of 58, when he accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior. His natural gift of leadership and strength of character led him to serve as Head Deacon and Sunday school teacher for many years at his beloved church, Liberty Fellowship, in Atwater, California. In July 2019, George and Eliza were highly honored to have the overflow room at Liberty Fellowship named after them. Additionally, the Everhart Scholarship Fund was started in order to bless four students in the Atwater community every year. George touched and influenced many lives, and will be greatly missed.

George had a presence that could not be ignored. At 6 feet 2 inches, his height was noticeable, but even more noticeable than that was the essence of the man. There are many words that describe George such as strength, dependability, God fearing, faithful, courageous, determined, wisdom, generous, committed, friend, and many more. His essence was a combination of so many things to which his life experiences contributed. Whoever he was to you, hold the memory near, for there will never be another like him. George ran his race to God's finish line and no doubt heard his Master say the words "Well Done."

George will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He leaves to cherish his memory three children, seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He is rejoicing with the Angels, walking with Jesus, and reunited with his bride. Until we join you in Heaven, save us a place at the BBQ at your Heavenly mansion, because no one could BBQ ribs better than you…we love you.

Burial with full military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 9, 2019 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.

