George Alfred Parga

May 17, 1953 - January 10, 2020

Our beloved father, brother and friend, George Alfred Parga went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2020. George is survived by his children Amanda M. Parga and Matthew G.M. Parga from Fresno California, whom he had a loving relationship with.

George, who passed from natural causes, was born to Carol and Pete on May 17, 1953 in Merced, California. He was one of eight children, with his brother and fellow law enforcement officer, Arthur who proceeding him in death in 1993. Also, survived by his brother Peter, Jr. (Florence), his sisters Irene (Rich), Carol (Pio), Adeline, Rose Mary (Ben) and Yolanda (Andy), numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Though we are saddened by his loss, our spirits are lifted knowing he was welcomed into heaven by his beloved parents, Pete and Carol Parga, his wife Angie, and his brother Arthur who proceeded him in death.

George graduated from LeGrand High School to pursue his lifelong dream of serving in law enforcement. He attended Merced College where he earned an Associate of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice and transferred to California State University, Fresno where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice.

George was able to live his lifelong ambition as a law enforcement officer. He began his law enforcement career as a deputy sheriff with the Merced County Sheriff's Office where he served for seven years. He then continued his career as a Police Officer with the Fresno Police Department where he served for 31 years until his retirement in 2011.

Those who knew George, know he was bigger than life and we will miss his infectious laugh that came so easily to him. When George made friends, he was loyal for life and always could be counted on. His love of life was second only to his love for his family and friends. George was an ardent fan of the San Francisco Forty Niners and San Francisco Giants.

Services will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave., Merced CA 95340. A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass following at 11:00 a.m. Intermet will follow service at Plainsburg Cemetery, 8943 Gillette Ave, Le Grand, California 95333.

