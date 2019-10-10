Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for George Pearson. View Sign Service Information Whitton Family Funeral Service 740 W. 19th St. Merced , CA 95340 (209)-384-1119 Memorial service 10:30 AM Winton First Southern Baptist Church 7264 Myrtle Ave Winton , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

George Eugene (Gene) Pearson

Mar 26, 1942 - Oct 7, 2019

George Eugene Pearson was born in Mendota, California to Burl and Stella Pearson. He was the one of seven children which included six boys and one girl. He attended Dos Palos High School in Dos Palos, California and worked at Telles Ranch until he entered the

Gene and Linda were the successful business owner and operator of an AM/PM franchise in Merced, California, the owner of the Lunch Box restaurant in Dos Palos, and co-owners with his brother James Pearson of the Food Center grocery store in Dos Palos.

Gene was a funny, sweet, upbeat man that was passionate about his faith in Christ and his family. On any given day, if you encountered Gene, you were always greeted with his warm smile, a strong hand shake, or a big bear hug. To know Gene is to love Gene. His sense of humor and outlook on life was contagious.

Gene peacefully entered the arms of his Savior on Monday, October 7, 2019. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Burl and Stella Pearson and his brothers Floyd, Ken, Burl, Jerrell and James. He is survived by his wife, Linda, his son George Pearson (Diane) of Omaha, Nebraska; his daughter Jamie Simon (Stephen) of Denton, Texas, and his son Aaron Pearson (Celia) of Delhi, California. He also is survived by eight grandchildren, one great grandson, and his sister Maxine Reddick of Dos Palos.

A Memorial Service for Gene will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Winton First Southern Baptist Church at 7264 Myrtle Ave., Winton, California. He will be laid to rest with military honors on Tuesday, October 15 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Rd., Santa Nella, California at 11:00 AM.

