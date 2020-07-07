George Aranda ZunigaAUGUST 8, 1957 - JUNE 25, 2020George Aranda Zuniga, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, died on June 25th, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on August 8th, 1957 to Frank and Felicia Zuniga.In 62 years of life, George made a lasting impact on every soul he came into contact with. His energy, laughter, and perspective on life were all truly unique and anyone who had a chance to talk to him would have recognized that almost immediately. He was never afraid to be himself.Throughout his life, George had many interests and talents. He restored vehicles, alone and with his two sons, George Jr. and Gregory. His pride possession was his '67 Camaro. His hands were filled with talent and with them he would create jewelry and perform metal work to create art and swords. His love for art and creative expression was passed on to his youngest, Angela. His love for cars was passed on to his youngest son, Gregory. His drive to push himself to his limits was passed on to his oldest son, George Jr. His perseverance, confidence, and strong will were passed on to his oldest, Andrea.George also had a passion for music. Half of the time you could find him with his ear phones on listening to his Spotify playlists, the other half of the time you could find him singing or dancing. He was never shy about either. As a singer, he tried out for X Factor and Tengo Talento. There was nothing that he was afraid of and he lived his life fully.For the last 42 years of his life, George committed himself to the love of his life, his wife Fatima Zuniga. Together they raised their four children, all of which moved on to attend college and were his pride and joy.George is survived by his mother, Felicia Zuniga; his wife, Fatima Zuniga; his children, Andrea and her husband Garrett, George Jr. and his wife Sandra, Gregory and his wife Ruby, and Angela and her boyfriend James; and his grandchildren George III, Gia, and Zariah.