Gerald Allen Blosser
August 19,1944 - October 15, 2019
Gerald Allen Blosser, passed away at his home in Merced on 10/15/2019. Born in California on August 19,1944 and later begain farming almonds. He is survived by his two daughters Stary Blosser and Dee Ritenour. Preceded in death by his Brother Glen Blosser and his parents Don and Royleen Blosser. A private interment will be held at a later date at Plainsburg Cemetery in Le Grand.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 31, 2019